Fox News

Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Democrat, released an executive order on Thursday that includes the authority for Sacramento to take over hotels and motels for medical use for coronavirus patients, in a move he said will help the state of 40 million prepare for any widespread outbreak. Some patients in the state have already been moved to hotels. The Desert Sun reported that a 120-room hotel in San Carlos, which is near San Francisco, has been already tapped to house passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship. The first-term governor told reporters that besides hotels and motels, state officials are also scouting for potential lodging in “mothballed” facilities and state parks.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS