New York Post:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday rolled back much of the reopening of his state, closing bars and indoor dining statewide and also ordered gyms, churches and hair salons shut down in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising in the nation’s most populated state.

On July 1, Newsom ordered many counties to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.

On Monday, Newsom extended that order statewide and closed additional parts of the world’s fifth-largest economy, including indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.

California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, and hospitalizations have increased 28 percent over the past two weeks. Newsom said the data suggest not everyone is using common sense.

The order comes after Newsom had earlier ordered these businesses to close in counties on the state’s “watch list.”

