NewsNation’s GOP Debate Disaster

The fourth Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation on Wednesday suffered the worst ratings of all GOP debates this cycle, with the upstart network drawing only 1.6 million viewers.

The debate also aired on NewsNation’s sister network CW, drawing an additional 2.5 million viewers, giving a total audience of 4.1 million, Nielsen reported.

Even with the combined number, the NewsNation debate had the lowest rating of any network hosting a GOP debate this year.

Just last month, the NBC-hosted Republican debate drew 7.5 million viewers. NewsNation also witnessed a huge drop of 68% in audience from Fox News’ first GOP debate held in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. Fox drew 12.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The NewsNation debate coverage — starting with pre-debate anchoring by Chris Cuomo, followed by moderator Elizabeth Vargas — did little to interest Republican viewers.

Former President Donald Trump, who has complained the Republican National Committee has reached out to only hostile media to host debates, skipped the NewsNation debate and previous forums. At the same time, his lead as GOP front-runner has increased.

