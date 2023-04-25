Newsmax Media Inc., a leading U.S. cable news and digital media company, and Telecom Serbia, one of the largest fixed, mobile, internet, and multimedia service companies in Southeastern Europe, have signed an agreement for a multi-year license that will allow Telecom Serbia to broadcast Newsmax content to its customers.

“Newsmax is excited about its partnership with Telecom Serbia, which has become an impressive player in numerous European markets,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media Inc., said.

Ruddy added: “Newsmax saw this agreement as both an opportunity to join with a respected leader in multimedia, Telecom Serbia, but also to strengthen America’s ties with the people of Serbia and the Balkans. The United States and Serbia were allies in both World Wars, share a common desire to overcome the destructive legacy of communism in East Europe, and both continue to support democratic societies. We believe that millions of Americans, Serbs, and others will see us as an important source of information that they can trust.”

