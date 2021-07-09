NewsMax:

For the second time in two weeks, Newsmax is the big ratings winner, this time for its live coverage of Saturday’s rally for Donald Trump — and it’s beating Fox in key Nielsens.

Last Saturday night, Newsmax estimates, more than 3 million U.S. viewers tuned in on traditional cable and through streaming OTT to watch former President Trump’s “Save America” rally live from Sarasota, Florida.

Nielsen reported that Newsmax drew a total audience coverage rating of .86, compared to Fox News .70, CNN’s .33 and MSNBC’s miniscule .

Newsmax was only major cable channel to cover the Trump July 3 rally live.

Newsmax also beat all three competitors in the coverage rating for the key demo of viewers ages 35-64, drawing a .75 to Fox’s runner-up number of .53.

Nielsen’s Coverage Rating, which shows key audience metrics based on proportional penetration of cable homes, puts Newsmax on an “apples to apples” basis with other networks like Fox and CNN, which have broader distribution.

Nielsen says Newsmax drew a total audience reach of over 1.9 million viewers on traditional cable during its Saturday speech coverage, with its per-minute viewers at close to 1.1 million.

