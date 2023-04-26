Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday couldn’t even articulate what Joe Biden meant when he said he needs to “finish the job.”

Newsmax's @JamesRosenTV blasts KJP for ducking even the most vaguely-related 2024 questions: "It's a presidential decision, though, and you keep calling it a campaign decision. The President has to decide to enter the campaign. That's a presidential decision!" pic.twitter.com/hdjQmw7FKe — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 25, 2023

80-year-old Biden announced his 2024 reelection campaign in a pre-recorded video in which Biden doesn’t even speak directly to the American people.

Biden said he needs to “finish the job.”

Whatever that means.

Inflation rates are still high.

Gas and energy prices are up.

Food prices are up.

Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t even explain what Joe Biden meant when he said he needs to finish the job.

KJP ducked even the most basic question related to Biden’s 2024 announcement.

Newsmax reporter James Rosen blasted Karine Jean-Pierre for dodging questions.

“It’s a presidential decision, though, and you keep calling it a campaign decision. The President has to decide to enter the campaign. That’s a presidential decision!” James Rosen said.

