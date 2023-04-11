New Show by Former Navy SEAL Starts Evening Lineup

Boca Raton, Fla. — Newsmax is launching a new 5 p.m. Eastern show with commentator and host Carl Higbie.

The new show, Carl Higbie Frontline, will focus on providing commonsense news analysis, exposing big government overreach and the media’s shortfalls — all while always fighting for American values.

Higbie is well known to Newsmax viewers for his incisive interview style and self-deprecating humor, having hosted the network’s Saturday Report from early 2020 to 2022. He has also served as co-host of the network’s flagship Wake Up America Weekend from January 2022 until the present.

“Carl served his country for many years as a decorated Navy SEAL, and with his Carl Higbie Frontline will continue to push for the issues and values that he and Americans care about,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

Carl Higbie Frontline will be produced from Newsmax’s Manhattan studios covering breaking news and exploring key issues such as personal liberty, security, and government transparency.

“While my classmates were doing internships on Wall Street, I was working on a barge,” Higbie recalled. “But 9-11 changed me. When boots hit the ground in Iraq I dropped out of college and joined the military.”

“I am honored now as the first Navy SEAL to host a daily national television program on Newsmax, a network that continues to grow because it resonates with the American people so well,” Higbie said.

Carl Higbie Frontline will replace Spicer & Co., which the network decided not to continue.

Higbie’s new show will be followed by Newsmax’s stellar nighttime lineup, which begins at 6 p.m. Eastern with The Record with Greta Van Susteren, followed by Rob Schmitt Tonight and Eric Bolling The Balance.

The former Navy SEAL has been in national media for over a dozen years, emerging on the national stage after leaving the SEALs.

During his almost decade-long military career, Higbie was deployed twice to Iraq and to various other theaters around the world.

Higbie is the author of four books regarding some of our nation’s most complex issues and served as the spokesman for Great America PAC. He has been an entrepreneur and most recently ran his own construction company.