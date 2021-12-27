NEWSMAX:

Newsmax was No. 1 on Twitter for all social media interactions in November, edging out The New York Times and Fox News, according to Emplifi.

See the social media summary below for November 2021, as Newsmax consistently ranks in the top three for major social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The data indicates Newsmax has a highly energized and engaged social media following. Consider that Newsmax is beating The New York Times, Fox News, and CNN, though we have a smaller following than they do. Newsmax is also No. 1 for news content sites based on engagement rates per 1,000 followers.

Here’s Newsmax’s social media breakdown for November 2021 vs. our competitive set:

(Analytics provided by Emplifi. Competitive data set includes Fox News, CNN, ABC News, MSNBC, CBS News, NY Times, Daily Wire, The Blaze, Breitbart, OANN, & News Nation)

TWITTER:

Newsmax finished No. 1 overall in our competitive set in overall Twitter interactions, with 2.33 million. (NY Times was 2nd with 2.31M, Fox News 3rd with 2.11M, CNN 4th with 2.10M)

Newsmax topped all competition on Twitter in Interactions per 1,000 followers, with 2,280 per 1,000 followers for November. (Daily Wire 2nd with 1,821 per 1,000, The Blaze was 3rd with 422) – Newsmax’s rate was 7x MSNBC’s rate of interaction (300), 21x Fox News (103.7), 51x The NY Times (44.6), and 59x CNN (38.01).

