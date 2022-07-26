Newsmax now available on key platforms in

Europe, India, and Australia

Boca Raton, Fla., July 26, 2022 — Newsmax announced today that it has signed multiple deals for distribution of Newsmax programming across the globe.

Zee5, who’s parent company Zee Entertainment last year merged with Sony, is a streaming platform offering general entertainment content across 12 navigational and featured languages, including English.

Through the agreement, Zee5 will carry Newsmax’s newsfeed 24/7, as well as VOD content. Zee will also post content from Newsmax.com in its news section.

Zee5’s initial distribution of Newsmax content will be in India, with eventual expansion to the Middle East and North Africa.

Newsmax has also signed a distribution deal with M7, a top European satellite, cable, and OTT provider owned by Canal+ with 3 million subscribers throughout Europe. Following the channel’s launch on M7 on July 4th, Newsmax is now available in The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary.

Bill Wijdeveld, VP Platform Content Services at M7 Group, comments: “We are welcoming Newsmax on board of our TV platforms, allowing the channel to launch into multiple European markets in one go. We thank Newsmax for its trust in our service provisioning and look forward to a fruitful cooperation over the coming years.”

Rounding out its recent global expansion efforts is Newsmax’s deal with Foxtel-owned streaming platform Flash News, Australia’s biggest news streaming service, which added Newsmax on July 19th.

“The demand for high-quality journalism is growing worldwide as citizens everywhere look for real news to help understand a complex world,” says Chris Ruddy, CEO, Newsmax. “We are delighted to be working with Zee, M7, and Foxtel to deliver our content to the world’s largest democracies and we are looking forward to continuing to expand our global reach.”

About Newsmax

Newsmax Media, Inc. operates Newsmax, the nation’s fourthhighest-rated cable news network and a top 25 cable channel, according to Nielsen. Newsmax is carried on all major cable and satellite systems, and is also available in more than 100 million U.S. homes through most streaming platforms. Newsmax’s media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, publications like Newsmax Magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax “a news powerhouse.”

About ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.(ZEEL):

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a leading content company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in more than 190 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global Media & Entertainment Companies across genres, languages, and integrated content platforms.

About M7

Luxembourg-based M7 Group, owned by Canal+ Group, is one of Europe’s leading Pay-TV operators offering culture and language-specific packages to over three million subscribers in eight countries: Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. M7 Group enjoys a sound financial performance, benefiting from using central operations and building its business upon one generic platform for all its pay-tv operations, providing M7 Group with strong capabilities to grow its business. Both the conversion of free-TV viewers into recurring Pay-TV subscribers as well as the hybrid TV app provide broadcasters with an opportunity to create new revenue streams and new ways to protect their viewing shares, in a fast changing market where TV advertising revenues are under growing pressure. M7 provides broadcasters with a means to maintain and grow their viewing audiences in an increasingly fragmented TV landscape.

About FoxTel

The Foxtel Group is Australia’s leading, next-generation subscription television company with over 4 million subscribers, owned 65% by News Corp and 35% by Telstra. The Foxtel Group’s four retail brands, which together reach almost one in two Australian households, include: Foxtel, our premium all in one place entertainment service; Kayo Sports, our fast-growing sports streaming service with over 1 million subscribers; BINGE, our world-class entertainment streaming service; and Flash, our news streaming service featuring more than 20 local and international news sources. The Foxtel Group’s diversified business includes Fox Sports, Australia’s leading sports production company, famous for live sports and shows with the best commentators and personalities. The Group also includes Foxtel Media, our innovative advertising sales business.