Newsweek:

Conservative TV network Newsmax has beaten Fox News in a ratings battle for the first time, with the Rupert Murdoch-led media outlet taking a knock in the post-election fight for viewers.

For the first time among the 25- to 54-year-old demographic, Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports out-performed the Fox show, The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Nielsen TV ratings showed the 7 p.m. Monday Newsmax program was ahead of its Fox rival by just 26,000 viewers.

The 25- to 54-year-old figures are closely watched as most TV advertising is sold based on data for high-spending demographics.

Fox News is still way out in front in terms of overall viewership, but the promising figures for Newsmax, which was founded by Christopher Ruddy in 1998, were heralded as an important moment for the right-leaning Newsmax network.

“We’re here to stay,” Ruddy, the Newsmax CEO and a friend of Donald Trump, told CNN. “The ratings are showing that.”

Fox News angered the president and his supporters soon after Election Day by declaring that Democrat Joe Biden had won Arizona.

Newsmax has been more friendly to Trump, having declined to announce Biden as president-elect.

