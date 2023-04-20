Dominion Voting Systems still has a pending lawsuit against Newsmax, but the media outlet says there are different facts in its case that will enable it to prevail in court.

And even “Morning Joe’s” Joe Scarborough agrees with that assessment.

On Wednesday morning, after Fox News reached a last-minute settlement with Dominion for a purported sum of $787.5 million, Scarborough interviewed New York Times media critic Jim Rutenberg about the fallout from the case.

When asked about “others” that Dominion may continue its litigation against, Rutenberg named Mike Lindell and Newsmax as likely targets.

Rutenberg told Scarborough: “I don’t see how Newsmax can get through this case [the] way that [they] just did. Look at the resources Rupert Murdoch has . . . they don’t have the money to settle like the way Rupert Murdoch did.”

But Scarborough quickly noted major differences between Fox’s and Newsmax’s coverage.

