NewsGuard Stories You Should See – NEWSGUARD FIRST CAME AFTER MICHAEL SAVAGE

This week leftwing NewsGuard has gotten significant notice, especially with Elon Musk calling them a “scam.”

Musk also said they were pushing a “political agenda.” That is true.

For example, NewsGuard CEO Steven Brill is a long-time Democratic activist and donor. His wife also is a significant Democratic donor. Amazingly, Brill is not only deciding, subjectively, what news is accurate or not, but has his ranking used by major ad agencies as to who gets advertising.

Here are some recent news developments: