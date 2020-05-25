SAVAGE ANSWERS YOUR QUESTIONS

WHERE ARE WE NOW ON FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS?

* At this point, we are past containment. Containment is basically futile.

• Now we’re just trying to slow the spread, to help healthcare providers deal with the demand peak.

• In other words, the goal of containment is to “flatten the curve”, to lower the peak of the surge of demand that will hit healthcare providers.

• How many in the community already have the virus? No one knows.

• We in the US are currently where at where Italy was a week ago. We see nothing to say we will be substantially different.

• 40-70% of the US population will be infected over the next 12-18 months. After that level you can start to get herd immunity.

• Unlike flu this is entirely novel to humans, so there is no latent immunity in the global population.

MARCH 12 PODCAST: “Lies from the Left & Right about COVID-19: QUESTIONS ANSWERED BY DR. SAVAGE



HOW MANY MIGHT DIE FROM CORONAVIRUS? (ASSUMING NO DRUG IS FOUND EFFECTIVE)

* A guesstimate of deaths— indicating about 1.5 million Americans may die.

• This compares to seasonal flu’s average of 50K Americans per year.

• Assume 50% of US population, that’s 160M people infected.

• With 1% mortality rate that’s 1.6M Americans die over the next 12-18 months.]

• The fatality rate is in the range of 10X flu.

• The death rate varies hugely by age.

• Over age 80 the mortality rate could be 10-15%. Under 10 the death rate is ZERO.

MARCH 12 PODCAST: “Lies from the Left & Right about COVID-19: QUESTIONS ANSWERED BY DR. SAVAGE

WHAT IS THE LONG TERM PICTURE?

* Don’t know whether COVID-19 is seasonal but if is and subsides over the summer, it is likely to roar back in fall as the 1918 flu did

• Definitively it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

• And we’ll be dealing with this for the next year at least.

• Our lives are going to look different for the next year.

MARCH 12 PODCAST: “Lies from the Left & Right about COVID-19: QUESTIONS ANSWERED BY DR. SAVAGE

WHAT CAN WE DO NOW TO PROTECT OURSELVES?

* We currently think folks are infectious 2 days before through 14 days after onset of symptoms (T-2 to T+14 onset).

• On surfaces, best guess is 4-20 hours depending on surface type

⁃ Wood & Glass 4+ hours

⁃ Cardboard 4+ hours

⁃ Copper 4+ hours

⁃ Plastic 5.6 hours Steel 5.6 – 6.8 hours

⁃ Plastic poly surfaces 3+ days

⁃ Plastic 5.6 hours Steel 5.6 – 6.8 hours

⁃ Metallic surfaces 9+ days

• The virus is very susceptible to common anti-bacterial cleaning agents: bleach, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol-based.

• SOAP – Hand washing is NOT an old wive’s tale! Soap breaks down the virus’s skin, kills it!

• Heat also kills it – Cook all foods to 140 degrees F or hotter

• Microwave might kill it but ONLY to the extent that it heats it. And microwaves heat unevenly, so avoid this method.

• Avoid concerts, movies, crowded places.

• Stockpile your critical prescription medications.

• Move your “at-risk” parents back from nursing homes, etc. to their own homes.

THE SCIENCE OF SOAP

KILLING GERMS WITH HEAT



THINGS TO DISCUSS WITH YOUR PHYSICIAN

* DO NOT TAKE IBUPROFEN if you have been in contact with cov 19 or have the illness!

• Can exacerbate the symptoms.

• Medicines for high blood pressure and diabetes could raise your risk of serious illness

• Pneumonia shot might be helpful. Not preventative of COVID-19, but reduces your chance of being weakened.

HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE & DIABETES MEDS

Learn more



