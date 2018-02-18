Advertisements
SAVAGE: WHY DID FBI INSULT THE MEMORY OF THE EXECUTED SCHOOL KIDS?
Hungary’s Orban calls for global anti-migrant alliance
February 18, 2018
February 18, 2018
Black voter registration effort launched at ‘Black Panther’ screenings
February 18, 2018
Georgia school to drug-test students by using hair samples
February 18, 2018
‘I think I am going to kill people’: Disturbing messages from school shooter Nikolas Cruz
February 18, 2018
February 18, 2018
Trump Slams FBI: Missed School Shooter While Wasting Time on Russia Probe
February 18, 2018
Polish Jews stunned, scared by eruption of anti-Semitism
February 18, 2018
NY Teacher, Twin Brother Charged with Paying Students to Make Bombs
February 17, 2018
School shooter’s brother committed to mental facility
February 17, 2018
North Carolina mom begins serving jail sentence for baptizing daughter
February 17, 2018
February 17, 2018
MASS MURDERER HAD ADHD, WAS ON MEDS
February 17, 2018
February 18, 2018
Couple who took in Cruz: ‘We had this monster living under our roof and we didn’t know’
February 17, 2018
February 18, 2018
Islamic State Photos Claim to Show Continued Activity in Iraq
February 17, 2018
Watch: ‘Cruise from hell’ descends into anarchy
February 17, 2018
February 17, 2018
Nikolas Cruz was investigated after cutting himself on Snapchat, state report shows
February 17, 2018
February 17, 2018
Soros Calls on EU to Regulate Social Media to Fight Populism
February 17, 2018
February 17, 2018
Man Force-Fed Goat Cocaine And Booze, Cops Say
February 17, 2018
February 17, 2018
China celebrates new year with ‘shameful’ blackface skit
February 16, 2018
February 17, 2018
ISIS flag is found flying at southern Utah high school
February 16, 2018
February 17, 2018
Fist fight breaks out in the middle of the freeway in Los Angeles
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
Florida gunman says ‘demon voices’ told him how to pull off school shooting
February 16, 2018
TEARFUL JIMMY KIMMEL POPS OFF ON TRUMP: ‘YOU’RE OBVIOUSLY MENTALLY ILL’
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
Rick Scott calls for FBI director to resign after shooter tip was missed
February 16, 2018
Michael on his high school rifle team
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
Deputy AG Rosenstein: ‘No Allegation in This Indictment That Any American Had Any Knowledge’
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
Snowboarder breaks his neck in terrifying crash at Olympics
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
Florida student’s grandfather survived 1949 mass shooting
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
FBI admits it didn’t investigate tip on alleged school shooter last month
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
Sheriff in Florida shooting calls for power to detain over social media
February 16, 2018
Flu Vaccine Less Effective Than Earlier Estimates
February 16, 2018
Watch: Immigrant rights activists block Homeland Security van from accessing Detention Center
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
100,000 orangutans killed in last 16 years, making extinction ‘highly likely’
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
The victims of the Douglas High mass shooting
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Nikolas Cruz ‘school shooter’ comment reported to FBI months ago, vlogger says
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Teen threatened ‘Round 2 of Florida’ on Snapchat: cops
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Obama’s Painter Has Long ‘Predatory,’ ‘Perverse’ History Of Sneaking Sperm Into Paintings
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Traumatized plane passenger films toddler’s EIGHT HOUR ‘demonic screaming tantrum’ on international flight
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
REPORTED FLORIDA SHOOTER DRESSED AS COMMUNIST, SUPPORTED ISIS
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Trump: Mental illness is the reason why teen shot up school
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Coach shot while shielding students during Florida massacre
February 15, 2018
Grandmother thwarted Washington school shooting by looking at student’s journal, cops say
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Kim Jong Un lives in fear of preventative strike by US, defector says
February 15, 2018
NYC’s most expensive townhouse sets new record
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
U.S. Court Says Trump Travel Ban Unlawfully Discriminates Against Muslims
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Deploy or get out: New Pentagon plan could boot thousands of non-deployable troops
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Terrifying footage captures students cowering in silence before gunfire erupts nearby
February 14, 2018
February 14, 2018
Duke-educated porn star now attends top law school
February 14, 2018
February 15, 2018
Homeless man arrested in random beating of elderly LA woman
February 14, 2018
February 15, 2018
Student Tweets From Inside Florida School During Shooting
February 14, 2018
February 14, 2018
VA chief doctored email so wife could travel on taxpayer dime
February 14, 2018
February 14, 2018
Colorado Considers ‘Purple Card’ As Its Own Version Of The ‘Green Card’
February 14, 2018
