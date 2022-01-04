AXIOS:

Engagement with news content plummeted last year compared to 2020, and given the ongoing decline in interest in news about COVID-19 and politics, it doesn’t look like 2022 will be much better.

Why it matters: The Trump era and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created a one-of-a-kind media moment that will be hard for news companies to replicate.

With fewer singular storylines capturing America’s collective attention, news consumption was more scattered and diverted to sports.

Data shows that that the Omicron variant is not jumpstarting Americans’ engagement in COVID news like it did at the onset of the pandemic.

By the numbers: Primetime news viewership was down 36% across the three major cable networks, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC, with the steepest decline during that time frame happening at CNN, per Nielsen ratings.

Broadcast viewership was also down for broadcast networks’ evening news shows, but the declines weren’t as drastic, the Associated Press notes.

was also down for broadcast networks’ evening news shows, but the declines weren’t as drastic, the Associated Press notes. App downloads for the top 12 mainstream publishers dropped 33%, according to data from Apptopia. Downloads to news apps fell most dramatically during the second half of the year.

for the top 12 mainstream publishers dropped 33%, according to data from Apptopia. Downloads to news apps fell most dramatically during the second half of the year. Engagement on social media with news articles nosedived, according to data from NewsWhip. Interactions (likes, comments, shares) dropped 65% between 2020 and 2021, despite more articles published.

with news articles nosedived, according to data from NewsWhip. Interactions (likes, comments, shares) dropped 65% between 2020 and 2021, despite more articles published. Website visits for the top performing news websites in the U.S. tracked by Similarweb in the first 11 months of 2021 dropped 8%.

MORE FROM AXIOS