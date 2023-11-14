News crew robbed at gunpoint while filming in San Francisco ahead of Jinping-Biden summit

Czech TV journalist Bohumil Vostal found himself in a tense situation as he aimed to capture a striking scene: the renowned City Lights bookstore in San Francisco, immersed in the dimming twilight.

His attempt at a majestic shot took an unexpected turn when three individuals wearing masks approached, brandishing firearms.

Vostal and his cameraman fell victim to a harrowing robbery, orchestrated by three masked assailants wielding guns. The incident, occurring at 5 p.m. on Columbus Avenue, resulted in the theft of equipment and valuable footage worth over $18,000. The perpetrators targeted the journalists despite the heightened international attention drawn by the APEC summit, which gathered leaders from 21 economies.

In an interview, Vostal expressed his shattered expectations, stating: “I’m one of those many people who used to read Jack Kerouac’s ‘On the Road,’ and I was so much looking forward to visit your city.”

Known for its rich literary history and status as a cultural landmark, City Lights has been a beacon for writers and readers alike since its founding in 1953.

