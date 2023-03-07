Tucker Carlson exposed never-before-seen surveillance footage from the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, showing unequivically that Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 Committee, along with countless Democrats and pundits, were lying about the events of that day.

🚨BREAKING: Never before seen video of January 6 shows Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, being led through the Capitol by police the entire time that he was in the building. pic.twitter.com/rikoRMWezF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

One of the key figures brought up repeatedly by leftist lawmakers and their media accolytes with the QAnon Shaman, a US veteran named Jacob Chansley, who wore horns, face paint, and what appeared to be pelts when he walked through the Capitol building on January 6 following Trump’s rally at the Ellipse.

Chansley was said to be a violent insurrectionist, and he was sentenced to 4 years in prison for his trespassing crimes. However, as Carlson showed on Monday night, that depiction of Chansley as a lawbreaking rioter intent on mayhem was far from the truth.

Donald Trump responded to Tucker’s scoop: “Congratulations to Tucker Carlson on one of the biggest “scoops” as a reporter in U.S. history. The New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened. The Unselect Committee was a giant SCAM, and has now unequivocally been stamped as CRIMINAL FABRICATORS OF THIS MOST IMPORTANT DAY. Pelosi & McConnell failed on security. The Police story is sad and difficult to watch. “Trump” and most others are totally innocent, LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!”

“The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress. Instead, it shows police escorting protesters to the building, including the now infamous QAnon Shaman,” Carlson said. Footage of the events unfolding on January 6 was obtained by Carlson from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who turned it over after winning the speakership from Nancy Pelosi, who formed the January 6 Committee in the first place.

