Newly-released images show final distressing hours of five Mexican college students as cartel thugs forced one of the victims to decapitate his childhood friend

Horrific images captured the final moments of five young friends murdered by a Mexican cartel – including one man forced to behead his childhood friend before he was himself killed. Video footage released by the cartel members Tuesday shows childhood friends Roberto Olmeda, 20; Diego Lara, 20; Uriel Galván, 19; Dante Cedillo, 22; and Jaime Martínez, 21, kneeling next to each other in order. The victims all have their faces bruised with tape over their mouths and their hands tied behind their backs. It is unclear what, if anything, they had done to get on the wrong side of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Appalling video broadcast on Mexican national TV showed the beheading, which is too graphic and disturbing to reproduce. A brick wall behind the five young men has the logo of the cartel’s enforcement unit’s painted over it. Investigators searched the property in the municipality of Lagos de Moreno on Wednesday and found four burned human skulls. They also spotted blood stains on the ground and sneakers. Authorities are now looking into whether the place is the same one where the five kidnapped college students were held.

