Newly released police bodycam video shows Georgia slay victim Ahmaud Arbery being handcuffed and arrested for shoplifting in 2017. The video, dated Dec. 1, 2017, shows Arbery and three teenagers being confronted by police in the parking lot of a Walmart shopping center, according to the footage posted on YouTube on Tuesday. “Tell me about the TV,” a police officer asks. “TV? What? We don’t have any TV,” Arbery, wearing shorts and a parka, responds. “What about the 65-inch TV?” the cop says. “Sixty-five-inch TV?” Arbery says. “Do me a favor,” the cop replies. “All of you take a seat.” “Take a seat for what?” Arbery snaps back. “I don’t know nothing about no TV. … I don’t steal no TV.” Another man, presumably a Walmart employee, approaches and the police officer tells him, “it’s that one right there with the fur jacket” — suggesting Arbery — and the man nods. “What TV?” Arbery says. “The TV is in there,” motioning toward the store. Arbery then claims he has a receipt and tries to get up from the ground, but is placed in handcuffs and put into a squad car.

