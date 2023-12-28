Newly-opened New York City Palestinian restaurant sparks fury with ‘anti-Semitic’ seafood menu titled ‘from the river to the sea’

A new Palestinian restaurant in New York City has sparked backlash after opening its doors to customers with menus including the anti-Semitic phrase ‘from the river, to the sea.’Ayat, a Brooklyn eatery with two other locations in the city, also opted to emblazon the front of its menus with the phrase ‘down with the occupation’, angering some patrons in the heavily-Jewish area.

When the restaurant opened a third location in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, last week, a Facebook group for residents in the area grew hostile as customers slammed the menus as ‘openly genocidal’, reports the Daily Beast. The chant ‘from the river to the sea’ has been deemed by the Anti-Defamation League to be an anti-Semitic call for ‘Israel’s destruction through violent means.’ In response to the Facebook group’s disapproval, the restaurant’s owners Ayat Masoud and her husband Abdul Elenani insisted the inclusion of the phrase in their menu’s was misunderstood.

