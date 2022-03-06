NEW YORK POST:

Shino Tanikawa, the newest member of the state Board of Regents, is a leftist who believes “toxic whiteness” is everywhere — and has a history of griping about it on social media

The state Legislature made the controversial appointment of Tanikawa, 59, to represent Manhattan and the Bronx in the state’s top educational bureaucracy on Tuesday.

“Guess what? Toxic whiteness is EVERYWHERE in this society. Period,” she wrote in 2019 in a thread defending ex-schools chancellor Richard Carranza.

Tanikawa, who advised former Mayor Bill de Blasio on school issues, also fumed on mayoral control of city schools in 2019: “No more ‘control’ – we don’t want to be controlled, especially by a white man.”

Tanikawa, who lives in Soho with her white husband, tweeted in another 2019 Carranza thread: “[T]oo many Asians are aligning with the white power structure rather than being allies to our black and Latinx brothers and sisters,”

She tweeted in 2019 that the notion that “an anti-white person of color cannot be a racist” is “correct.”

“You must NOT be colorblind,” she wrote the same year.

