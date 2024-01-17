New Zealand’s ‘First Refugee Lawmaker’ Charged With Shoplifting at High-End Boutiques

New Zealand´s first refugee lawmaker was charged by police a day after resigning amid allegations she had shoplifted several times at local high-end boutiques.New Zealand Police said Golriz Ghahraman, a former member of New Zealand´s Green Party, had been charged on Wednesday with two counts of shoplifting at a store in Auckland’s trendy Ponsonby neighborhood.“Today, a 43-year-old woman has been summonsed to appear in the Auckland District Court on two charges of shoplifting,” a police statement said. “These charges relate to incidents at a Ponsonby retailer that allegedly occurred on 21 and 23 December 2023.”

