NEW YORK POST:

There are “no signs of life” on New Zealand’s White Island after a monster volcano erupted there Monday, officials said.

Five people have been confirmed dead after the volcano blew its top around 2:15 p.m. local time. Officials have said 23 people were taken from the island, including those with injuries.

“Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation,” authorities said in a statement released just after midnight Tuesday local time, obtained by The New Zealand Herald. “Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island.”

Fewer than 50 people were on the island at the time of the eruption — 24 of them Australians, Nine News Australia reported.

Up to two dozen people remain unaccounted for, and authorities are “urgently” working to confirm the total number of fatalities, according to The Guardian.