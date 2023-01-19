New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she is resigning in an emotional address.

The premier revealed that she would step down February 7 and will not contest this year’s election.

Holding back tears as she spoke to a New Zealand Labour party caucus on Thursday, Ms Ardern said: “I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,”

She added that she had taken the decision after months of deliberation, and hoped to spend more time with her family following October’s elections.

