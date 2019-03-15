NY POST

The gunman who opened fire in a New Zealand mosque Friday local time reportedly livestreamed the slaughter on Facebook. A disturbing video appears to show the gunman executing people inside the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch. Another video shows bodies piled up inside. The 17-minute video ends with the gunman driving away in a beige Subaru station wagon. “Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online,” New Zealand Police tweeted. “We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.” The shooter’s manifesto “The Great Replacement” has also been circulating on social media and was posted on a Twitter account that has since been taken down. In the manifesto, the gunman rages against “Islamic invaders” who are “occupying European soil.”

