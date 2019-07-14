The New York Post

Hundreds of New Zealand gun owners have surrendered their weapons in exchange for cash — the first of many gun buybacks in the country after the deadly Christchurch mosque shootings.

More than $669,000 worth of now-banned weapons were handed over by 378 owners during the government’s first gun buyback program this weekend, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Those weapons will be destroyed.

“I want to repeat my praise for both police and firearms owners who made this happen,” New Zealand Police Minister Stuart Nash said Sunday.

The country swiftly voted to outlaw military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles after a gunman massacred 51 people at two mosques on March 15.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced the legislation just six days after the deadly shootings which left dozens more injured, and it passed almost unanimously in parliament three weeks later.