A fire torched through parts of the newly-refurbished Tiffany & Co. building on Manhattan’s iconic Fifth Avenue on Thursday morning.

HAPPENING NOW: Smoke from fire below Tiffany & Co in Manhattan is growing. Loud banging sound can be heard. More fire trucks are arriving. pic.twitter.com/NHrqu590zw — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) June 29, 2023

Photos from the store, which is directly adjacent to Trump Tower, show crews of FDNY firefighters tackling the blaze which began as an underground street fire, according to a spokesman for the fire department.

The source is believed to be an electrical vault.

No one was seriously injured, but some employees were seen being taken to the hospital in ambulances.

The fire occurred at around 9.38am – just as staff were preparing to open the store to customers.

READ MORE