New York passed a law to allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses earlier this year but it was held up by challenges. Now it is set to take effect this week. In typical leftist fashion, supporters claim this is going to somehow make New York’s roads safer for everyone. Could it really be about voting? FOX News reports: Illegal immigrants to be able to get driver’s licenses in NY after legal challenge fails Illegal immigrants in New York will able to obtain driver’s licenses starting next week after a last-minute legal challenge was dismissed — making it the 13th state to allow the practice, but one that critics say is unconstitutional. The Green Light Law, signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, allows anyone to apply for a driver’s license regardless of immigration status and does not require a Social Security number. Illegal immigrants can use a combination of documents that include a valid passport from a foreign country and a valid foreign driver’s license, as long as it has been expired for less than two years. “After waiting 18 years to have their right to drive restored, thanks to our legislature, New York can now officially join 12 other states in making driver’s licenses legally available to all residents,” New York Immigration Coalition Executive Director Steve Choi said in a statement this week, arguing that it will make roads safer and the economy stronger.

