New York’s $54 million pot haul shows legal weed dreams up in smoke

For fresh proof that New York has completely botched its pot policies, look no further than the 11,000 pounds — you read that right — of weed and weed products seized from illegal shops in 2023, with a value of $54 million. This is a direct result of the fact that weed has been legalized in the city and state, creating a massive open market for it — and driving a huge demand for illegal shops to cater to it.

Especially since the process for opening a legal one is complicated and molasses-slow, with competing bureaucratic fiefdoms and massive red tape.With more delays because the state ignored its own law in awarding the first licenses. Contrary to the law’s explicit instructions, Gov. Hochul’s Office of Cannabis Management handed the first licenses exclusively to the “justice involved” (i.e. ex-cons), prompting litigation that blocked all other applications for most of a year.

