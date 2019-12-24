CBS NEW YORK:

Visitors to Central Park may be keeping an eye out for something wild, after the Parks Department confirmed that at least one coyote has been spending time there.

CBS2’s Tara Jakeway was on the lookout Tuesday morning. There is no photographic evidence of the coyote, but that doesn’t seem to matter to some New Yorkers. The confirmation of a sighting is enough to stop some people in their tracks.

“It’s kind shocking to hear that the coyote would be here because it’s near the road and the dogs,” Skip Lievsay said.

Lievsay said news of a coyote spotting spread fast in his building near West 80th Street, which overlooks the park. Many of his neighbors have already lined up a coyote run-in strategy.

“Grab the dog and just stay away,” Lievsay said.