NEW YORK POST:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was deluged with hate mail following the collapse of his $3 billion deal to build a giant Amazon headquarters in Queens — with many of the missives mocking the fact he’d been bested by freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, The Post has learned.

“You got outsmarted by a bartender … thanks,” Patricia Kaufman scolded the three-term governor, noting the 29-year-old socialist firebrand’s former occupation.

Her email is just one of some 2,200 pieces of correspondence to the governor about the Amazon deal that The Post obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

“What a dysfunctional scenario to unfold under your watch. AOC has played you swiftly. WOW!” David Sorbellini wrote Cuomo.

Anne Catalano told the governor that his Democratic Party “has lost its mind.”

“Seriously? We lost AMAZON’S headquarters?!! Are you all so afraid of AOC and screaming, stupid protestors who don’t understand Economics 101??? Is she so intimidating that you and [Mayor Bill] De Blasio couldn’t get this done? SHAME ON YOU!!!!” she wrote.