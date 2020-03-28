New York Post:
Quarantine? Is that a drink?
While most New Yorkers are hunkering in place, others are popping corks and staging parties that defy occupancy and social-distancing edicts.
Lucian Wintrich, a former White House reporter and advertisement hand, is one of them. The 31-year-old contrarian recently hosted a “corona potluck” at his small but chic East Village apartment.
“They can’t diagnose us all,” reads the invite Wintrich sent to a select group for the March 14 gathering. “Don’t wash your hands. … Bring your fav dish!” The tongue-in-cheek advert also included an image of a boy covered in chicken pox and a fork digging into a coronavirus spore.
