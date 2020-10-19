New York Post:

Writer Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by The New Yorker — because he exposed himself on a Zoom call between magazine colleagues and WNYC workers, a report said Monday.

Toobin told Vice in a statement: “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

A spokeswoman for the magazine said, “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”

Sources told the website that the suspension stemmed from Toobin — a Harvard Law School grad who also serves as CNN’s chief legal analyst — showing his privates during the online meeting.

Toobin is a staff writer at The New Yorker and famously covered the OJ Simpson trial for the mag in the 1990s.

He turned his Simpson coverage into a book, which fueled FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’’ in 2016.

He is a prolific author who has written about everything from the US Supreme Court to presidents to onetime kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst.

