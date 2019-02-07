FOX NEWS:

A 24-year-old New York woman with reported depression and anxiety issues was identified by a medical examiner Thursday as the person whose body — bound at the hands and feet — was discovered earlier in the week stuffed into a large red suitcase ditched on a roadside in an affluent Connecticut town.

Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, N.Y., was reported missing Jan. 30, a day after she was last seen, according to ABC7 New York. Reyes’ cause of death wasn’t immediately clear; but on Tuesday — the same day cops made the gruesome suitcase find — Greenwich Police Department Captain Robert Berry said authorities were investigating the death as a homicide.

“Her family was advised of the positive identification last night. They are obviously devastated by the loss of Valerie and our heartfelt condolences go out to them,” Berry said, according to ABC7 New York. “The Greenwich Police Department is dedicated to identifying those responsible for the death of Valerie and ensuring justice for her and her family.”

Highway workers on Tuesday had stumbled upon Reyes’ remains after discovering the suitcase sitting about 10-15 feet from Glenville Road in Greenwich, the town’s police said. Reyes was described as being clothed but reportedly had her hands and feet bound.

The New York Police Department Midtown North Precinct tweeted about Reyes in hopes someone who recognized her could help fill in the blanks about the final days of the Westchester County woman’s life.





