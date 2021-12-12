BREITBART:

The state of New York used federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) coronavirus relief funds to advance critical race theory indoctrination in elementary and secondary public schooling.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona approved of the plan, saying it “lay[s] the groundwork for the ways in which an unprecedented infusion of federal resources will be used to address the urgent needs of America’s children and build back better.”

The Empire State’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) plan is federally funded to the tune of $8,995,282,324, and “highlights” its commitment to “provide social emotional support within a Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Framework.” [Italics in original].

“Equity warriors are working to create school communities that are more diverse, more equitable, and more inclusive than ever before,” the ESSER plan says. “Many of New York’s education stakeholders and their organizations have elevated this issue to the very top of their agendas.”

