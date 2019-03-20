BREITBART:

New York University is set to host far-left political activist Linda Sarsour next week, despite widespread concern, as well as the activist’s continued embroilment in scandals involving antisemitism.

Linda Sarsour, who was recently asked to step down from her position with the Women’s March for perpetuating antisemitism and continuing ties with anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, is set to speak at New York University (NYU) next week.

The event, scheduled for March 25, is sponsored by NYU’s Asian/Pacific/American Institute, and co-sponsored by the school’s Center for Multicultural Education & Programs, Islamic Center, and Students for Justice in Palestine, among several other groups.