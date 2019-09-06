YAHOO NEWS:

New York unveiled its latest weapon Thursday in the city’s long-running war against rats — alcohol.

Rodents are one of the more unappealing aspects of life in America’s largest metropolis, often seen scurrying between subway tracks and sniffing around garbage bags.

City officials have spent millions of dollars trying to cull the rat population over the years, deploying everything from rodent birth control to vermin-proof trash cans.

Now they say they have finally found a solution: a machine that attracts rats with bait and then triggers a trap door that drops them into a pool of alcohol-based liquid.

“It knocks them out and they drown eventually,” Anthony Giaquinto, the president of Rat Trap Inc., which imports the devices from Italy, told reporters.

The machine — called Ekomille — is battery operated and resembles a cabinet around two-feet high.