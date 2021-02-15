The Post Millennial:

That’s ‘billion’ with a ‘B’ of YOUR TAX DOLLARS.

The state of New York is currently facing a $63 billion budget deficit as a result of Governor Cuomo’s statewide shutdown of the economy.

New York state is set to receive more than $50 billion in COVID-19 relief funds through President Joe Biden’s enormous $1.9 Trillion COVID stimulus plan. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent a letter to the state’s Democratic delegation Thursday, notifying the state of the generous funding headed their way.

The bailout includes $12.6 billion in New York state coronavirus recovery funding, $10.64 billion for local governments, $12.3 billion for public schools, $8.8 billion for transit systems, $418 million for local airports, and $483 million for small businesses, according to the New York Post.

Former President Donald Trump ridiculed the thought of ‘bailing out Blue states.’

“I think Congress is inclined to do a lot of things but I don’t think they’re inclined to do bailouts. A bailout is different than, you know, reimbursing for the plague,” said Trump.

“It’s not fair to the Republicans because all the states that need help — they’re run by Democrats in every case…I don’t think the Republicans want to be in a position where they bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged over a long period of time,” said former President Trump.

Despite President Biden insisting on developing a bipartisan coronavirus stimulus package, Democrats steamrolled the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan without acknowledging Republican’s concerns.

“I’d like to be doing it with the support of Republicans. I’ve met with Republicans. There’s some really fine people who want to get something done, but they’re just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go,” said President Biden the New York Postreported.

This generous offer of taxpayer funds given to the state of New York comes right as Governor Andrew Cuomo came under fire for a massive scandal involving the cover-up of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes, hiding data from the federal prosecutors and even New York lawmakers in his own party.

