THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The two New York Times reporters behind the story detailing a new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh blamed the editing process for the omission of a key passage that was later added along with an editor’s note.

In an interview Monday evening, Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly said this missing detail, which undercut the claim that Kavanaugh made inappropriate sexual contact with a female student at Yale University in the mid-1980s, was in the original draft of the piece.

“I think what happened actually was that we had her name and the Times doesn’t usually include the name of the victim. And so I think in this case the editors felt like maybe it was probably better to remove it. And in removing her name, they removed the other reference to the fact that she didn’t remember it,” Pogrebin told MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell.

The Times exposé, published Saturday afternoon and adapted from Pogrebin and Kelly’s upcoming book The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, due out Tuesday, centered around Deborah Ramirez, who alleged Kavanaugh thrust his penis into her face at a Yale dormitory party in the 1980s. It contained a new allegation that came from a male classmate, Max Stier, who told the FBI and at least one Democratic senator that he saw Kavanaugh “with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.” The FBI reportedly did not investigate the claim.