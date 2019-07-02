BREITBART:

A Professor at University College London is calling for journalists to publicly name and “shame” U.S. Border Patrol agents in an effort to get them to stop enforcing U.S. law. The professor goes on to draw comparisons to the Holocaust and Rwanda, as she alleges that a “mass atrocity” may be taking place at the U.S. southern border.

Professor Katie Cronin-Furman, a “humans rights” professor at the University College London (UCL), called for the doxing of U.S. Border Patrol agents in a New York Times op-ed on Saturday.

“The identities of the individual Customs and Border Protection agents who are physically separating children from their families and staffing the detention centers are not undiscoverable,” wrote professor Cronin-Furman in her op-ed.

The professor elaborated by noting that immigration lawyers and journalists have the names of Border Patrol agents — as well as photos and videos — and that this information should be utilized to publicly name and shame individual Border Patrol agents to get them to “quit” their jobs enforcing U.S. law.