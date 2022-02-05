BREITBART:

The New York Times editorial board ignored its own fact checker when writing a 2017 article that falsely linked former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) to the 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, emails revealed in court showed on Friday.

As Breitbart News reported in 2017, the Times published an editorial attacking Palin in the wake of a mass shooting in which a crazed left-wing gunman had fired at Republican members of Congress at a baseball practice in Virginia, wounding several.

The editorial, “America’s Lethal Politics,” made the already-debunked false claim: “Before the shooting, Sarah Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.”

The map in question showed crosshairs above congressional districts, not people. Breitbart News noted other discrepancies

[T]he Tucson killer, Jared Loughner, was mentally disturbed and had no political motivations. As even the left-wing HuffPost reiterated Wednesday: “People said Jared Lee Loughner was motivated by politics. Reporting proved them wrong.” Second, Sarah Palin’s map was virtually identical to those used by Democrats for years, depicting targets atop contested congressional districts.

