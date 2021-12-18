NEW YORK POST:

The New York Times has fired an editor at its Wirecutter website for leaving expletive-laden voicemails with a gun rights organization last month.

The outlet announced the dismissal of Erin Marquis Friday, more than two weeks after she first made headlines for her rage following the Nov. 30 school shooting in Oxford, Mich. that left four students dead.

“The employee has been terminated from Wirecutter following our investigation related to inappropriate behavior,” a Times spokesperson said in a statement. “We expect our employees to behave in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to the highest ethical standards.”

“Repeatedly invoking the New York Times’s name in an unprofessional way that imperils the reputation of Wirecutter, The Times, and all of our journalists is a clear violation of our policies and cannot be tolerated,” the statement continued.

Earlier this month, audio surfaced online of a voicemail Marquis left with Great Lakes Gun Rights, a Michigan state affiliate of the National Association for Gun Rights.

Marquis initially tweeted her displeasure with the organization after they sent out a press release about protecting gun rights.

More from the NY Post