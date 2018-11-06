PJ MEDIA:

The Democrats and their mainstream media (MSM) mouthpieces sure seem a little skittish on what is supposed to be Blue Wave Election Eve. Vox.com’s Ezra Klein has been babbling about this all day:

House popular vote? That’s no more real than “the Klingon turnout in Mendocino county.”

I don’t think people are ready for the crisis that will follow if Democrats win the House popular vote but not the majority. After Kavanaugh, Trump, Garland, Citizens United, Bush v. Gore, etc, the party is on the edge of losing faith in the system (and reasonably so). — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) November 5, 2018

I am not saying that I have any firm predictions for tomorrow night, I am just saying that there seems to be desperate flop-sweat over in MSM Land this evening. Here is what The New York Times opinion page is offering the night before the election:

When Donald Trump was elected president my grandmother said, “Everyone laughed at Hitler, too.” https://t.co/n4eiSbF6ru — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 6, 2018

The substance of the op-ed is almost irrelevant here. The Times knows that most won’t read it. All they wanted to do was get the Trump/Hitler comparison out in front of the 675 thousand followers its opinion page’s Twitter account has. I will save you the time and tell you that the writer of the piece never really does explain just how President Trump is going to make America like the Lithuania her family escaped. It is, after all, a given among liberals who never interact with people who don’t think like them that everyone who doesn’t is a racist Nazi science-denier.