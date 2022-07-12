The New York Times has attempted to damage President Joe Biden’s reelection bid by writing six hit pieces in the last month.

For a publication that strongly supported Joe Biden’s candidacy in 2020 and did not confirm the authenticated “laptop from hell” until a year after Biden came into office, the Times has become very hostile towards Biden. The criticisms have ranged from Biden’s lack of response to mass shootings and the Supreme Court’s recent rulings to articles about Biden’s elderly age and lack of Democrat support.

First:

On June 11, Reid J. Epstein and Jennifer Medina of the Times wrote an article titled “Should Biden Run in 2024? Democratic Whispers of ‘No’ Start to Rise.” The article took aim at Biden by highlighting Democrats’ frustration and doubt about “the president’s ability to rescue his reeling party and take the fight to Republicans”:

Midway through the 2022 primary season, many Democratic lawmakers and party officials are venting their frustrations with President Biden’s struggle to advance the bulk of his agenda, doubting his ability to rescue the party from a predicted midterm trouncing and increasingly viewing him as an anchor that should be cut loose in 2024. As the challenges facing the nation mount and fatigued base voters show low enthusiasm, Democrats in union meetings, the back rooms of Capitol Hill and party gatherings from coast to coast are quietly worrying about Mr. Biden’s leadership, his age and his capability to take the fight to former President Donald J. Trump a second time. Interviews with nearly 50 Democratic officials, from county leaders to members of Congress, as well as with disappointed voters who backed Mr. Biden in 2020, reveal a party alarmed about Republicans’ rising strength and extraordinarily pessimistic about an immediate path forward.

