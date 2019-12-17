THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

This week’s Liberal Media Scream features celebrated New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman declaring that only impeaching President Trump will preserve the nation.

In a “Point-CounterPoint” segment on CBS’s Sunday Morning, Friedman declared: “President Trump not only should be impeached, he must be impeached, if we’re to preserve America as we’ve known it.”

Responding to Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon, who argued against impeaching Trump, Friedman began his counterpoint:

“President Trump not only should be impeached, he must be impeached, if we’re to preserve America as we’ve known it. Of course, ideally, presidents should be removed by the will of voters through elections. But, Eliana, when I hear Trump defenders say impeachment would subvert that process, I say: ‘Really? What the hell do you think Trump was doing?’ He was subverting the will of the people by using our tax dollars to force Ukraine to investigate his most feared opponent, Joe Biden, in the next election, rather than trusting voters to do that.

“If we say, as Republicans are, that what Trump did is not impeachable, we are telling ourselves and every future president, ‘Hey, it’s okay to enlist a foreign power to tilt the election your way.’ Can you imagine how much cash future candidates could raise from Saudi Arabia or how many cyber warriors they could enlist from Russia to tilt future elections? The sanctity of our elections would be shot, and we’d never again have a president, who, whether or not you liked him or her, was at least seen as legitimately elected.”