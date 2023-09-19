New York Times: Colombia to Send 1 Million More Global Migrants in 2024

One million economic migrants from around the world will exit Columbia for the United States in 2024, says the leftist president of Columbia, Gustavo Petro.

Colombia will not interfere with the huge flow out of Colombia, across Panama’s Darien Gap, through Mexico, and up to the U.S. border, Petro told the New York Times:

The answer to this crisis, he said, was not to go “chasing migrants” at the border or to force them into “concentration camps” that blocked them from trying to reach the United States.



“I would say yes, I’ll help, but not like you think,” Mr. Petro said of the agreement with the Biden administration, which was big on ambition but thin on details. He said any solution to the issue had to focus on “solving migrants’ social problems, which do not come from Colombia [but come from the United States].”

“He expects half a million people to cross the Darien this year, he said, and then a million next year,” up from 250,000 migrants in 2022, the newspaper added.

One million more Darien Gap migrants in 2024 would be in addition to the huge illegal migrant flow from Central American countries.

Colombia’s illegal inflow, plus the huge legal inflow of one million legal immigrants and one million supposedly temporary workers, would deliver roughly one migrant for every birth in the United States. That massive inflow would accelerate the elite-pushed demographic replacement within Americans’ homeland.

