NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A former beauty queen and aide to Gov. Cuomo was busted for choking her child’s father, court documents revealed Wednesday. New York State Director of Latino Affairs Melissa Quesada was charged in with assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of her infant daughter, according to a complaint filed by the Westchester County District Attorney’s office. Quesada, 41, left the girl unattended in a baby tub on Nov. 3 when she grabbed the child’s father “by the neck with her right hand and dug her nails in the left side of his neck,” the complaint said. “(She put) her right thumb into his throat, causing substantial pain,” the complaint continued, adding that the man suffered cuts on his neck during the dust up at a New Rochelle home. “(Her) conduct caused him to fear for his safety.”

READ MORE AT THE NEW YORK DAILY MAIL