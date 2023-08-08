New York Officials to Transform Staten Island Assisted Living Facility into Migrant Shelter

New York officials will transform an assisted living facility in Staten Island into a shelter for migrants in the coming months, Staten Island Advance reported.

The transformation comes despite local officials’ vocal opposition to the project.

In September, the facility’s management told its 53 residents they were selling the building and would have to move out by March 1, 2023.

A group of Republican officials called for the site to be sold to an entity “with a similar end-use as a senior retirement facility” in a letter sent to Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Park.

“This site was an important cornerstone in our senior care system and we have been advocating to the owner of the site to sell to an entity with a similar end-use as a senior retirement facility,” the letter said. “With several potential buyers interested in providing some type of long-term care to Staten Islanders this migrant shelter sets back Staten Islanders’ senior healthcare options.”

The former assisted living facility has a 288-bed capacity. However, the migrant shelter will house up to 2,000 adults, according to the Staten Island Advance. The transformation is part of a partnership between New York City and the state, so the state government will reimburse the city for the associated costs of the site.

