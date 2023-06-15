Dailymail

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman spoke out on ‘Fox & Friends’ on Thursday claiming that ‘there’s something rotten about this prosecution’

Penny was indicted for allegedly killing homeless man Jordan Neely on the subway during the May 1st confrontation

The former infantry squadman is set to be arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court on June 28

A New York official slammed woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for the indictment of ex-Marine Daniel Penny over Jordan Neely’s subway chokehold death. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman spoke out on ‘Fox & Friends’ condemning Manhattan District Alvin Bragg’s indictment of the 24-year-old ex-Marine, as he told host Steven Doocy ‘it defies logic that he’s being prosecuted.’ Penny was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 28 in Manhattan Supreme Court. He will face Judge Maxwell Wiley on a second-degree manslaughter and another charge of criminally negligent homicide, as per the DA’s office. The former infantry squad member jumped into action after Neely reportedly harassed and shouted at passengers during a ride on the F train on May 1. Penny placed Neely, a street performer who had drug and mental health issues, in a chokehold which later killed him.

