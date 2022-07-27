A 16-year-old suspect, who was recently released without bail after being charged with a violent robbery, has been released from jail again without bail after being caught on video assaulting a police officer thanks to New York state’s “No Bail” law.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld because of his age, was caught on camera in a New York City subway late last week assaulting a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer and putting him in a chokehold.

After having been charged with second-degree assault on an officer, the suspect was released from jail without bail thanks to the state’s No Bail law signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and supported by sitting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

The law frees from jail suspects accused of second-degree manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, third-degree assault, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, promoting a sexual performance by a child, failure to register as a sex offender, making terroristic threats, criminally negligent homicide, and aggravated vehicular homicide, among other crimes.

READ MORE